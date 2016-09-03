Posted on by

What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Sept. 5

No School – Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Chicken Nuggets w/Roll

Cheeseburger

Mashed Potatoes

Steamed Carrots

Applesauce

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Chicken Alfredo w/Roll

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Steamed Spinach

Black Eye Peas

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 8

Sloppy Joe on Bun

Hot Dog on Bun

French Fries

Baked Beans

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Sept. 9

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Bun

Green Beans

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Sept. 5

No School – Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Collards, Candied Yams

Pears, Pineapple

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Pizza or

Bright Leaf Hot Dog w/Chili

Green Beans, Glazed Carrots

Pasta Salad

Diced Pears, Baked Apples

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 8

Turkey Taco Bowl or

Grilled Chicken Fillet on Bun

Seasoned Corn, Broccoli w/Cheese

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Sept. 9

BBQ Pork Sandwich or

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Baked Beans, Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit, Fresh Fruit

Milk

