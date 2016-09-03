What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Sept. 5
No School – Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
Cheeseburger
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Carrots
Applesauce
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Chicken Alfredo w/Roll
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Steamed Spinach
Black Eye Peas
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 8
Sloppy Joe on Bun
Hot Dog on Bun
French Fries
Baked Beans
Peaches
Milk
Friday, Sept. 9
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad on Bun
Green Beans
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Sept. 5
No School – Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Collards, Candied Yams
Pears, Pineapple
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Pizza or
Bright Leaf Hot Dog w/Chili
Green Beans, Glazed Carrots
Pasta Salad
Diced Pears, Baked Apples
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 8
Turkey Taco Bowl or
Grilled Chicken Fillet on Bun
Seasoned Corn, Broccoli w/Cheese
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Sept. 9
BBQ Pork Sandwich or
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Baked Beans, Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit, Fresh Fruit
Milk