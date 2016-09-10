What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Sept. 12
Beef Nachos w/Tostitos
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Pinto Beans
Corn
Applesauce
Milk
Tuesday, Sept 13
Cheeseburger on Bun
Chick Fillet on Bun
Broccoli w/Cheese
Black Eye Peas
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce w/Bread Stick
Corn Dog
Green Beans
Steamed Carrots
Baked Apples
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 15
BBQ Pork on Bun
Hot Dog on Bun
French Fries
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Peaches
Milk
Friday, Sept. 16
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fish Fillet on Bun
Green Peas
Strawberry Cup
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Sept.12
Chicken Cobb Salad or
Salisbury Steak, Rice, Gravy
Sweet Potato Fries, Breaded Okra
Mixed Fruit, Peaches
Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Chicken Fillet in Bun or
Rib-B-Que
Potato Rounds
Green Beans
Pineapple, Peaches
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Pizza or
Cheeseburger in Bun
Collards,
Carrot Sticks
Pasta Salad
Applesauce, Pineapple
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 15
Corn Dog Nuggets or
PB&J Sandwich
Candied Yams, Spicy Ranch Pintos
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Sept. 16
Fish Fillet Sandwich or
BBQ Pork in Bun
Baked Beans, Cole Slaw
Pears, Mixed Fruit
Milk