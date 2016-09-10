Posted on by

What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Sept. 12

Beef Nachos w/Tostitos

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Pinto Beans

Corn

Applesauce

Milk

Tuesday, Sept 13

Cheeseburger on Bun

Chick Fillet on Bun

Broccoli w/Cheese

Black Eye Peas

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce w/Bread Stick

Corn Dog

Green Beans

Steamed Carrots

Baked Apples

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 15

BBQ Pork on Bun

Hot Dog on Bun

French Fries

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Sept. 16

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Fillet on Bun

Green Peas

Strawberry Cup

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Sept.12

Chicken Cobb Salad or

Salisbury Steak, Rice, Gravy

Sweet Potato Fries, Breaded Okra

Mixed Fruit, Peaches

Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Chicken Fillet in Bun or

Rib-B-Que

Potato Rounds

Green Beans

Pineapple, Peaches

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Pizza or

Cheeseburger in Bun

Collards,

Carrot Sticks

Pasta Salad

Applesauce, Pineapple

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 15

Corn Dog Nuggets or

PB&J Sandwich

Candied Yams, Spicy Ranch Pintos

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Sept. 16

Fish Fillet Sandwich or

BBQ Pork in Bun

Baked Beans, Cole Slaw

Pears, Mixed Fruit

Milk

