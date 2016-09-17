Posted on by

What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Sept. 19

Chicken Nugget /Roll

Sloppy Joe on Bun

Black Eye Peas

Whole Baby Potatoes

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Cheeseburger on Bun

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Corn

Pinto Beans

Sliced Pears

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Hamburger Steak/Rice/Gravy/Roll

Corn Dog

Collards

Candied Yams

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chick Fillet

Hot Dog on Bun

French Fries

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Milk

Friday, Sept. 23

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad on Bun

Green Beans

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Sept. 19

Pork Chop Patty, Rice, Gravy or

Tangerine Chicken, Rice, Egg Roll

Seasoned Corn

Broccoli with Cheese

Baked Apples, Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Collards, Candied Yams

Pears, Pineapple

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Pizza or

Bright Leaf hot Dog w/Chili

Green Beans, Glazed Carrots

Pasta Salad

Diced Pears, Baked Apples

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 22

Turkey Taco Bowl or

Grilled Chicken Fillet on Bun

Seasoned Corn, Broccoli w/Cheese

Variety of Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Sept. 23

BBQ Pork Sandwich or

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Cole Slaw, Baked Beans

Mixed Fruit, Fresh Fruit

Milk

