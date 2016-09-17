What’s cookin’

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Sept. 19
Chicken Nugget /Roll
Sloppy Joe on Bun
Black Eye Peas
Whole Baby Potatoes
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cheeseburger on Bun
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Corn
Pinto Beans
Sliced Pears
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Hamburger Steak/Rice/Gravy/Roll
Corn Dog
Collards
Candied Yams
Peaches
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chick Fillet
Hot Dog on Bun
French Fries
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Milk
Friday, Sept. 23
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad on Bun
Green Beans
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Sept. 19
Pork Chop Patty, Rice, Gravy or
Tangerine Chicken, Rice, Egg Roll
Seasoned Corn
Broccoli with Cheese
Baked Apples, Mixed Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or
Chicken Nuggets
Collards, Candied Yams
Pears, Pineapple
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Pizza or
Bright Leaf hot Dog w/Chili
Green Beans, Glazed Carrots
Pasta Salad
Diced Pears, Baked Apples
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 22
Turkey Taco Bowl or
Grilled Chicken Fillet on Bun
Seasoned Corn, Broccoli w/Cheese
Variety of Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Sept. 23
BBQ Pork Sandwich or
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Cole Slaw, Baked Beans
Mixed Fruit, Fresh Fruit
Milk