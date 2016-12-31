Posted on by

What’s cookin’

, ,

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Jan. 2

No School

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Cheeseburgers on Bun

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Steamed Carrots

Sliced Pears

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Chick Fillet on Bun

BBQ Rib Hoagie

Broccoli w/ Cheese

Corn

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 5

Grilled Cheese

Hot Dog on Bun/Cookie

Vegetable Beef Soup

Fried Okra

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Friday, Jan. 6

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Fillet on Bun

Tuna Salad on Bun

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Jan. 2

Pork Chop Patty or

Tangerine Chicken

Seasoned Corn

Green Beans

Baked Apples

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce or

Chicken Nuggets

Collards

Candied Yams

Pears

Tropical Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Pizza or

Bright Leaf Hot Dog w/Chili

Green Beans

Orange Glazed Carrots

Baked Apples

Diced Pears

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 5

Grilled Cheese sandwich or

PB&J Sandwich

Chili w/Beans

Seasoned Corn

Broccoli w/Cheese

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Jan. 6

BBQ Pork Sandwich or

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

comments powered by Disqus