What’s cookin”

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Jan. 23
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Cheeseburger on Bun
Corn Dog
Corn
Baked Beans
Sliced Pears
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
BBQ Beef Rib Hoagie
Broccoli w/Cheese
Whole Potatoes
Mixed Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 26
BBQ Pork on Bun
Hot Dog
Potato Wedges
Cole Slaw
Peaches
Milk
Friday, Jan. 27
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Fish Fillet on Bun
Tuna Salad on Bun
Green Beans
Strawberry Cup
Milk
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Jan. 23
No school
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Beef Rib‐B‐Que in Bun or
Chicken Fillet in Bun
Potato Rounds
Green Beans
Tropical Fruit
Peaches
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Pizza or
Cheeseburger
Collards
Carrot Sticks
Applesauce
Tropical Fruit Mix
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 26
Grilled Cheese Sandwich or
PB&J Sandwich
Vegetable Beef Soup
Candied Yams
Spicy Ranch Pintos
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Friday, Jan. 27
BBQ Pork Sandwich or
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mixed Fruit
Pears
Milk