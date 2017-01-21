Posted on by

What's cookin"

, ,

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Jan. 23

No School

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Cheeseburger on Bun

Corn Dog

Corn

Baked Beans

Sliced Pears

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Chicken Nuggets w/Roll

BBQ Beef Rib Hoagie

Broccoli w/Cheese

Whole Potatoes

Mixed Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

BBQ Pork on Bun

Hot Dog

Potato Wedges

Cole Slaw

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Jan. 27

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fish Fillet on Bun

Tuna Salad on Bun

Green Beans

Strawberry Cup

Milk

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Jan. 23

No school

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Beef Rib‐B‐Que in Bun or

Chicken Fillet in Bun

Potato Rounds

Green Beans

Tropical Fruit

Peaches

Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Pizza or

Cheeseburger

Collards

Carrot Sticks

Applesauce

Tropical Fruit Mix

Milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

Grilled Cheese Sandwich or

PB&J Sandwich

Vegetable Beef Soup

Candied Yams

Spicy Ranch Pintos

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Friday, Jan. 27

BBQ Pork Sandwich or

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Mixed Fruit

Pears

Milk

