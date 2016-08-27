UMO chooses Sodexo as new food service vendor

Mount Olive — The University of Mount Olive has selected Sodexo as its new food service vendor. Sodexo provides services for over 75 million consumers in 80 countries around the world.

According to Dan Sullivan, vice president for Student Affairs, many considerations were involved in making the final selection including everything from commuter dining and sustainability to athletic diets and cultural diversity.

“With our growing student body and larger residential population, it was time to consider a food service vendor that could accommodate a more diverse and growing student population,” Sullivan said. “We are excited to partner with Sodexo, who has multiple experiences serving similar student populations. We also look forward to the resources that they will bring to campus.”

The 10-year contract will provide a multitude of changes to the university’s dining services, including the ability to use meal plan “swipes” in the cafeteria and green bucks at Deacon Jones Student Lounge, a better selection of culturally diverse food, new serving areas with an exhibition chef station, and a completely renovated dining experience that includes new flooring, furniture, servery, and equipment. Added seating capacity in the cafeteria will also serve the growing UMO student population. Additionally the Deacon Jones Student Lounge will receive a make-over, which will now include a sub connection with sandwiches, specialty items, and of course, Starbucks coffee.

“We are excited to partner with Sodexo for our dining and catering services,” said UMO Vice President for Finance-Treasurer John Kunst. “The Sodexo team impressed our selection committee and the campus with their professionalism, creativity, and commitment to excellence during the entire process. We believe our students, faculty, staff, and the Mount Olive community will be impressed with their quality of food and service.”

Sodexo began at UMO on July 1. Renovations to the UMO cafeteria and Deacon Jones Student Lounge were completed on Aug. 20, just in time for Freshmen Move-In Day.