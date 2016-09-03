Posted on by

Prices celebrate 55th anniversary

,

The Rev. and Mrs. Cecil A. Price


The Rev. and Mrs. Cecil A. Price recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with family at a private dinner held in their honor. The couple was married Aug. 26, 1961.

Their union spans four generations and includes four children: John (Jen) Price of Kansas City, Mo.; Mark Price, Kathleen (Tony) Parker and Michele Price, all of Clinton; four grandchildren, Ashley West of Sylva, Nicole (Austin) Prindle of Kansas City, Mo.; Michael West of Wilmington and Rachel Price of Kansas City, Mo; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Caden Prindle of Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. and Mrs. Cecil A. Price
http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Price-1.jpgThe Rev. and Mrs. Cecil A. Price
comments powered by Disqus