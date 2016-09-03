Springing into senior year at Bridgewater College

Yet another year at Bridgewater College has come and gone, and I am faced with only one more year of college left. It is incredible how this year flew by – I suppose I had my head in the books a little too much! I was warned that my junior year would be the hardest of all the years, and they weren’t kidding!

Classes were absolutely amazing. I finally switched completely over to all psychology classes after completing a biology minor. Believe it or not, the psychology department in Bridgewater actually gives out the least A’s than any other major on campus! I had my work cut out for me, but the material was so riveting that I didn’t mind that work load. Psychopharmacology was both the hardest class I’ve taken and by far the most interesting. It focuses on the Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of psychoactive drugs. The best (and longest!) project was for another class Behavioral Psychology, where we were tasked with training a gold fish to play soccer, limbo, football, basketball, fetch, and complete other tasks like slalom, hoop, chimney, and tunnel.

There was time for a few extracurricular activities – a new skating rink opened around mid-November, theater performances put on by Bridgewater’s own Pinion Players club, and Walking Dead/Game of Thrones gatherings, and late night studying in Bowman and McKinney.

It was a pleasure to welcome two more Simple Gifts recipients to Bridgewater’s campus! Isai Cruz and Marc Lopez joined from Lakewood High, and it was great to see them acclimate to college and meet new people.

I would like to take time to thank all the generous donors of the Simple Gifts Fund for once again giving me the opportunity to return to Bridgewater and have these experiences. It has been an incredible journey since last year. There is only one more year left, and I have no doubt I will make it.

Ryan Wuester poses with friends at Bridgewater College. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_simple-gifts.jpg Ryan Wuester poses with friends at Bridgewater College.

By Ryan Wuester Simple Gifts

Ryan Wuester is a senior at Bridgewater College. She is a 2013 Lakewood High School graduate and a Simple Gifts recipient.

