Salemburg Class of ‘56 holds reunion

The 1956 class of Salemburg High School celebrated their 60th anniversary reunion on July 2 at the home of Jeff and Sue Strickland in Salemburg. Jeff and Sue had the class color of baby blue as the decorative theme. The Salemburg High School mascot was the Blue Jay.

The celebration started at 4 p.m. with Polly Goodwin, senior class president giving the welcome followed by Woodrow Smith remembering those class members who have passed away. The memorial prayer and blessing on the celebration was given by Roy Williams. Class members were asked to relate their most remembered time from the high school days. The winners were William’s Lake and Honey-Land Grill.

At 6 p.m., a catered dinner of chicken, barbecue and all the trimmings was served. Afterwards we enjoyed homemade desserts made by the Lady Blue Jays and watermelon.

Eleven of the 14 surviving members of the class attended. Those attending were Wanda McLamb Williams, Polly Goodwin, Lane Pope Honeycutt, Esterlene Naylor Skywark, Mary Lois Hall, Blondell McLamb Cain, Sarah Baugh Howard, Jeff Strickland, Roy Williams, Woodrow Smith and Gene Norton. Classmates unable to attend were Sophia Matthews Creeger, Peggy Keene Cadaoas and Ann Hall Sessoms.