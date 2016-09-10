UMO welcomes Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive is set to hold a concert featuring Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, 207 Wooten St.. The concert is a part of the recital series and gives students and local residents the opportunities to enjoy the finest performers of various musical genres at no cost.

Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band are known for their Nuevo Flamenco music based on Flamenco Music which originated in 16th century Spain. What Blues is to America, Flamenco is to Spain. Nuevo Flamenco Music is westernized, making it a lighter and brighter form of Flamenco, but still captures the rhythms of Flamenco Music.

For more information about the concert, please contact Dr. Franklin Gross at [email protected] For more information on this artist, please visit https://edwardstephenson.com/paco-band/pacoband/ .