Just-A-Mere Garden Club meets


Pictured from left are First Vice President Catherine Gilmore, President Marie Warren and hostess Martha Turner who were in attendance at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting in Sept.


The Just-A-Mere Garden Club met for its September meeting at the home of the hostess, Martha Turner. The Sept. 6 meeting marked the beginning of the 2016-17 club year.

President Marie Warren opened the meeting with a challenge to the members for the new club year. The club ladies then read the collect in unison. There were 16 members present, including new member, Karene Smith.

A moment of silence and prayer remembered club member, the late Eloise Baker Warren.

In the devotion, Rita Wilson recounted a beloved story by Joni Eareckson Tada which offered an explanation of what heaven is like.

First vice president Catherine Gilmore led a preview of the new yearbook highlighting upcoming meetings and events.

Winning the night’s hostess gift was Rena McLamb, who received a container of plant fertilizer.

The group read the motto to close the meeting. Afterwards, the hostess served delicious refreshments to her guests.

