2016 Holiday Challenge

Although it’s still very warm outside, the holidays are only a few short months away. This means it’s almost time for the 2016 Eat Smart, Move More, Maintain, don’t gain! Holiday Challenge!

Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less was developed by professionals from NC State University and NC Division of Public Health. Based on the theory of planned behavior, Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less is an online weight management program that uses strategies proven to work for weight loss and maintenance. Each lesson informs, empowers and motivates participants to live mindfully as they make choices about eating and physical activity. Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less is delivered in an interactive real-time format with a live instructor. Each year, Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less offers a free holiday challenge that is open to the public. I want Sampson County to be a part of it this year!

This holiday season, the only thing that should be “stuffed” is the turkey. Many Americans gain between one and five pounds each holiday season. While it may not sound like much, most people never manage to lose these extra pounds. Last year’s Holiday Challenge was the biggest and best ever. We had over 13,500 participants from across the state and country. Now it’s time for the 2016 Eat Smart, Move More, Maintain, don’t gain! Holiday Challenge!

You are invited to join the 11th annual Holiday Challenge. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this free seven-week challenge provides participants with tips, tricks, and ideas to help maintain their weight throughout the holiday season.

The Holiday Challenge will begin November 14th and run through December 31st. A few things you can expect from joining the Holiday Challenge.

It’s free

Available to anyone with a valid email address

Weekly Newsletters

Daily tips (survive a holiday party, host a healthy thanksgiving, manage holiday stress)

Weekly challenges

Healthy holiday recipes

Prizes and weekly winners

Support through social media and a support group on MyFitnessPal

Free webinar presented by Dr. Carolyn Dunn of NC State University

A worksite guide for employers

To sign up for the Holiday Challenge, please visit www.esmmweighless.com/holiday-challenge-live.

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences extension agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161 or by e-mail: [email protected]

