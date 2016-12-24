Small House hosts Christmas performances

‘Happiness Is … Music At the Small House’ was presented in a Sunday Happening at the Victor Small Cultural Center recently. The Musical Footnotes from the Performing Arts School and soloists from the Successful Singing Studio performed traditional Christmas songs. Barbara Taylor and Suzi Faircloth Matthews directed the event.

