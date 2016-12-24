Don’t wait for a New Year for a new you

It is Christmas day at last! Christmas day has always been a special day for me, and was my most relaxed day of the holiday season. By this time, I have visited most of my extended family and friends and am able to relax with my immediate family. The stress of presents, entertaining, and cooking has gone away. I may have gained a few pounds from grazing nonstop, but it’s winter and there’s no need to rush into that summer bod, right?

Many Americans gain between 1 and 5 pounds each holiday season. Although that doesn’t sound like much, most people never manage to lose the extra pounds. Add that up over a few years and you’re looking at a lot more than a pound or two. So instead of waiting till the New Year to start a healthy lifestyle, why not start today? Go into 2017 with a few pounds lost and a positive attitude! I know there are a lot of leftovers still in the fridge or you may have another holiday party to attend, but would you believe me if I said you can still lose some of that holiday weight?

A big start to a healthy lifestyle is physical activity. This does not mean you need to do strenuous activities or spend hours in the gym. You can simply start by going on a brisk walk or doing chair exercises if you have limited mobility. The American Heart Association recommends that children (up to age 18) get at least 60 minutes a day and adults get at least 150 minutes a week of moderately vigorous physical activity. You can even spend time with your family and be physically active by going ice skating or rollerblading, visiting Royal Lane park to play some games or walk around the track, or visiting the Health and Wellness center where you can play basketball, racquetball, and do a group fitness class together (Zumba is my favorite). However, you decide to exercise and you will be pleasantly surprised by how much better you feel!

Go get your workout on! YOU are the only one who can change YOU. Don’t wait to make a new year’s resolution that you are unlikely to stick with. Enjoy a walk with a friend and reminisce on all the blessings you’ve received in 2016. Perhaps you can start a new Christmas tradition that helps benefit the whole family. You can truly do anything you put your mind to, and I am always here to support your efforts. Have a very Merry Christmas and a very happy New Year!

By Sydney Johnson Contributing columnist

Sydney Johnson is an Extension Agent specializing in Family & Consumer Sciences, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.

