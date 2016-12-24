Moore’s Creek announces winter schedule

CURRIE — A quiet walk on the trail is a wonderful way to spend a beautiful winter afternoon. Moores Creek National Battlefield has two walking trails which are over a mile in length combined. In addition to the trails, the battlefield also has a public picnic shelter and numerous grills to cook on. Unless you are scheduling a large event, all activities this winter are free of charge. The park is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. seven days a week, excluding federal holidays. The Visitor Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information on things to do in your park this winter, call the National Park Service at 910-283-5591, ex. 2234.

America the Beautiful Passes

There are several different types of passes available which allow entry into National Parks and other public lands. Active Duty military can receive a free annual pass with valid military ID. With proof of a valid disability, free lifetime access passes are also available. Seniors (those aged 62 and above) can receive a lifetime pass for just $10 – a price which may be going up in the near future! We also have annual passes available for purchase, which grant unlimited entry into certain public lands for just $80 a year. Call 910-283-5591 ex. 2234 or email [email protected] for additional information.

Field Trips & Large Groups

The National Park Service can provide interpretive programs for school groups and other large events upon request. Staffing is limited – particularly during the winter months, so events must be scheduled in advance. Park Rangers can provide up to an hour long program about varying aspects of the park’s natural, cultural and historic relevance. To schedule a large group or school field trip, please either call 910-283-5591, ex. 2222 or visit our website: https://www.nps.gov/mocr/learn/education/planning-a-field-trip.htm

Junior Ranger Program

The Junior Ranger Program is a fun way to explore the park. Although the program is designed for those ages 5 to 13, everyone is welcome to participate. There are three different booklets depending on the age of the participant. Booklets and assistance with the Junior Ranger program are available at the park Visitor Center. Completing the program allows Junior Rangers to earn a pencil, bookmark and patch. Most importantly, the process concludes with taking the Junior Ranger pledge and earning their Moores Creek Junior Ranger badge!