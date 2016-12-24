The Laws of Gravity tour kicks off Jan. 12

The Infamous Stringdusters’ are coming to Raleigh on Jan. 12 for a show at Lincoln Theatre. This is the first date of the Laws Of Gravity tour, in support of the bluegrass virtuosos’ new album Laws Of Gravity out Jan. 13 (Compass Records). This album marks a return to form for the Grammy-nominated acoustic five-piece.

The Infamous Stringdusters — Andy Hall (dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (upright bass) — recorded the album in Nashville and co-produced it with Billy Hume (Ludacris, Ying Yang Twins). “We think Laws Of Gravity is a quintessential Stringdusters record,” says Falco. “And that all facets of the group are represented on the album in a cohesive way.”