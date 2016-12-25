The sights of Christmas

Surrounded by the beauty of dozens of poinsettias, the manager scene at Warsaw Baptist Church is a reminder of the reason Christians celebrate this wondrous season – the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Newton Grove, the Circle of Lights glows and grows as more people are added to the roster of those honored or memorialized.

The horse-drawn carriage was one of many attractions at this year’s annual Christmas in the City event, the kickoff to holiday celebrations in Sampson County this year.

The Lakewood High School FFA was decked out during the annual Roseboro Christmas parade. The school’s float lit the downtown streets as it meandered its way through the western Sampson town.

Santa Claus paid Clinton a special visit, as we waved to the crowd during the annual Clinton Christmas parade.

Members of the Midway Raider band twirled to the beat of Christmas favorites during the Clinton Christmas parade.

Santa brought laughter and loads of smiles to children during a Clinton Police Department celebration for officers and staff.

Santa tenderly holds a little one during a visit to the Clinton Police Department.

Hundreds milled around downtown Clinton during the Christmas in the City event earlier this month, the start to many Christmas celebrations throughout the county.

