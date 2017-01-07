UMO Music Department to hold Prism Concert

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive will hold its annual Prism Concert on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall (207 Wooten Street, Mount Olive).

In the interactive concert, the UMO Concert Band, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, “Free Spirit,” and various soloists will perform. The music is continuous with the performers set up in different positions around the Assembly Hall. It will be an entertaining evening you will not want to miss.

The concert is free and opened to the public. For more information, please contact Dr. Franklin Gross at [email protected]