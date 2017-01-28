Rear admiral to speak about dreams, faith at UMO

MOUNT OLIVE — Rear Admiral Nicholas S. Makrides, D.M.D., M.A., M.P.H., Chief Dental Officer with the U.S. Public Health Service, will speak to University of Mount Olive students, faculty, staff, and the public on Monday, Feb. 6.

“I have known Dr. Makrides since our undergraduate studies in Oklahoma back in the 1980’s, and our families have been connected ever since,” said UMO Director of the Academic Resource Center and Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Regina Stone-Hernandez. “I am proud of him and all that he has achieved. He has worked hard and has experienced tremendous success in his career. However, what I admire most about him is that he has remained humble, loyal to his family, his friends, and to his faith. There is nothing pretentious about him; he is simply ‘good people’.”

In 2014, RADM Makrides was appointed to the position of Chief Dental Officer with a subsequent temporary promotion to the rank of Assistant Surgeon General.

RADM Makrides started his career in 1987 as a staff dental officer at Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, New Mexico. Since his initial assignment, he has been the Chief Dental Officer at three prison facilities, and a Regional Dentist for the South Central Region of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). In 2001, RADM Makrides was selected as the Chief Dentist of the BOP headquartered in Washington, D.C.

As the Chief Dentist, RADM Makrides provides consultation to correctional executives, advances program development, and oversees the management of the BOP’s 119 prisons. During his tenure, he has integrated an oral health message into the BOP’s Medical Clinical Practice Guidelines and has established quality management metrics for the dental program. He supervised the development of the BOP’s electronic dental record and spearheaded the conversion of celluloid based radiography to a digital format for all BOP dental clinics. He is a subject matter expert in correctional dentistry, having been advisory to various state correctional systems, and has authored numerous publications addressing institutional dentistry.

RADM Makrides has been active in Corps activity serving on many workgroups, to include Assistant Secretary of Health’s Workgroup on Transformation. Currently, RADM Makrides is a member of the Oral Health Care Committee, serves as an ex-officio member of the Dental Professional Advisory Committee, and is the BOP’s representative to the Surgeon General’s Professional Advisory Committee. In addition to his Corps activity, Dr. Makrides serves as a consultant to the American Dental Association and serves as their representative on the Board of Directors of the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.

RADM Makrides has received numerous awards from the U.S. Public Health Service and was the recipient of the USPHS Dental Category Jack D. Robertson Award (2007). He holds a Bachelor Science Degree in Biology and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine Degree from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He completed a Master of Arts Degree in Health Care Management from Webster University and a Master of Public Health Degree in Community Health from the University of Texas Houston Health Sciences Center (El Paso). In 1998, he completed specialty training in Dental Public Health at the Baylor College of Dentistry/Dallas Veterans Administration.

“Big Dreams, Big Faith” will be the topic of RADM Makrides speech at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in Rodgers Chapel on the University of Mount Olive campus. The public is invited to attend this free event. For more information, contact Cynthia Wellinger at [email protected]