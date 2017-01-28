Art Explosion strikes University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Department of Visual Arts students have a passion for creating original and unique work and for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Never before have they had more opportunities to foster those creative ideas than now. The UMO Department of Visual Arts is exploding with new spaces meant to help students develop their creative voices, master their practices, relate to their audiences, and connect to histories of art and cultures.

In the area formerly occupied by the Department of Music, renovations have occurred to create four new art studios for printmaking, drawing, sculpting, and ceramics. A lecture room and an expanded computer lab featuring 12 iMac workstations have been added, along with provisions for a student work area, which includes a place for students to store supplies.

These spaces will serve to inspire students to shape the world through visual arts as faculty members challenge them to perfect their technical skills and grow in their creativity.

“For a long time we were a small area with big needs,” said Bob Murray, chair of the Department of Visual Arts. “We employed the mindset that limitations offer opportunities for greater creativity. Now, with all of this great new space, we will only be limited by our own creativity.”

UMO was already offering courses in sculpture, printmaking, and drawing. However, having additional dedicated studio spaces for each medium will now allow for more flexible scheduling options for students. Other improvements have been added in these studios as well. The drawing studio now has new tables that can be sloped at different angles. The printing studio has a new flatbed press that will provide a more even distribution of color and result in a more consistent end product. The sculpting studio has a larger, wide open, and more appropriate spaces for creating sculpture.

However, the addition that is causing the most creative commotion is the ceramics studio. Local artist and ceramicist Frank Grubbs, who has a long history with UMO, has been a tremendous asset in providing artistic direction and administrative oversight of the studio. He will also be the lead instructor of the ceramics courses.

“It has been nice to be involved with this project from the get-go,” Grubbs said. “I have worked with other studio spaces where we were given a specific space and asked to make it work. At UMO, I was asked to develop a plan with the growing needs of the Department in mind.”

The result is a fantastic open studio work environment that provides a space for creation, experimentation, and dialogue for beginners and experienced ceramicists. The studio is equipped with four electric potter’s wheels, tables for hand building, a glaze area, and a 14 ½ cubic foot L & L DaVinci kiln.

Initially Grubbs will offer beginning ceramics for visual art majors.

“There is a lot of potential here,” Grubbs said. “Ceramics is such a natural magnet for people. It is one of the most versatile art mediums. We hope to one day expand our offerings for community members.”

“The introduction of ceramics into our Department of Visual Arts curriculum is a significant step forward, and it enables us to explore the possibilities of adding other programs in the future,” added Murray.

The UMO Department of Visual Arts is constantly exploring new art forms and techniques with an understanding that change provides the potential to open creative possibilities with all mediums, which mirror and embody one’s artistic vision. Keep your artistic eyes open to see what happens next, they noted.