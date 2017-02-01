Renowned vocalist and pianist to perform at UMO

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive will hold a concert featuring Florida-based music director Tony Canty and composer and pianist Thomas Royal on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, located, 207 Wooten St. in Mount Olive. The concert is a part of the UMO Concert Series, which provides students and local residents the opportunity to enjoy the finest performers of various musical genres at no cost.

Canty is a member of professional choral ensembles and has performed opera roles in various companies. He received a bachelor of arts degree in music education and voice from Florida State University and a master of music degree in voice performance from the University of Florida.

Royal is very active in the Gainesville, Fla. music scene, with award-winning original music performed at various national music festivals. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in music composition at the University of Florida. Both Canty and Royal are active arrangers and composers.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Dr. Franklin Gross by email at wgross@umo.edu.