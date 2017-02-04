DAR recognizes members for service

Elizabeth Stewart, National Defense chairman, receives recognition and a 30-year membership certificate from Joan Carr, Regent of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Not pictured but also recognized and receiving a certificate was Linda Jewell Carr for 20 years membership. The DAR is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization founded in 1890. It is a service organization who’s objectives are based on historic preservation, patriotic and educational goals. DAR members are descendants from American Revolutionary War patriots. The local chapter was organized April 16, 1949.

Courtesy photo

