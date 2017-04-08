Our approach to weight loss

There’s no easy way to lose weight, the belief that there is a quick and easy solution to lasting weight loss creates a major problem. It leads to investing in the latest and “greatest” diets, or pieces of exercise equipment that falsely promise the quick results you so desperately desire. When the products fail, it’s common to blame yourself (instead of the product and advertising) which leads to feeling frustrated and defeated. From there,you may either give up trying to lose weight or try the next dead end solution. It’s a vicious cycle.

Permanent weight loss can only be achieved by making small, gradual, and realistic changes to your lifestyle. These changes must be made one at a time and repeated consistently over time so that they become a permanent part of your lifestyle. Remember permanent changes – permanent results. Instead of a complete overhaul at the start of any diet, program, or New Year, focus instead on making small, healthy changes to your current eating and exercise habits.

For some this may mean walking five minutes a day or skipping the drive-thru and cooking one more meal at home. For others, it may mean running six days a week instead of five. Lifestyles are unique which is why small changes are unique to each person. Making your own decisions about what is realistic for you along with current habits and proceeding at your own pace. Permanent weight loss is a journey; it’s not a race or competition and there is no finish line. Achieving permanent results takes continuous hard work, planning, commitment, and sacrifice.

My role and true passion is the same with each day – to help people stop dieting and start making smart and realistic lifestyle changes and finally to be healthy.

“Nothing worthwhile comes easily, continuous work and hard work, is the only way to accomplish results that last” ~ Hamilton Holt

For more information contact Lethia Lee, EFNEP Assistant with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center at 910-592-7161.

Leitha Lee http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Lethia-New.jpg Leitha Lee

By Lethia Lee Contributing columnist

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP program assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP program assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.