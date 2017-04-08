DAR recognizes members for years of service

Courtesy photo

Bettie Jane Arthur, chapter librarian, receives recognition and a 30-year membership certificate from Joan Carr, Regent of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The DAR is a nonpartisan, non political organization founded in 1890. It is a service organization whose objectives are based on historic preservation, patriotic and educational goals. DAR members are descendants from American Revolutionary war patriots. The local DAR chapter was organized April 16, 1949.