MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Spring Choral Concert will feature the Concert and Chamber Choirs in a variety of sacred and secular octavos from throughout musical history. Come and enjoy folk tunes, spirituals, and other arrangements. The event will be held at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Please contact Franklin Gross at [email protected] if you have any further questions.