Glover receives UMO Lifetime Achievement Award

MOUNT OLIVE — During the University of Mount Olive Alumni Weekend, several alumni were recognized for their outstanding personal and professional achievements, as well as their dedication to the UMO Alumni Association. Dr. Edward Lee Glover, a 1959 graduate and Pennsylvania resident, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented by fellow alumnus Gary Barefoot.

After attending Mount Olive College, Glover earned his bachelor’s degree from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton). He then earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Maryland. Inspired by MOC Professor Lorelle F. Martin, Glover became a professor of biology. His career spanned 33 years, having taught first at the University of Maryland, and then retiring from Montgomery County Community College in 1996. During his teaching career, Glover fell in love with the rolling farmland in south central Pennsylvania and bought some small farms there. When he retired he built a home on a portion of one of the farms, where he lives now. He now dabbles in the sale of antiques and collectibles as a pastime in a local cooperative in Bedford, near his home. His greatest interest, however, is the growth and development of his first alma mater, the University of Mount Olive.

Glover has generously supported UMO through his financial gifts and through his connections. Because of his personal gifts of artwork by Jacques Hnizdovsky and his connections with other donors, UMO has the largest collection of Hnizdovsky art available in the world. In addition, Glover has contributed bronze sculptures that adorn the campus, and he has created various endowment funds that benefit a variety of University programs and causes. Notable among those is the endowment that supports the annual Lorelle F. Martin Science Lecture, which has brought many noted speakers to campus.

“Though I do not speak with authority, I think I can safely say that few, if any, alumni have been as loyal in vocal and financial support of their alma mater as has Lee Glover,” Barefoot said. “I also know that Lee has never given for any recognition or praise — quite the contrary is the case. He does his support from the background, rather than from a spotlight. Lee’s loyalty to the University is because of his sincere regard and respect for the faculty and staff who assisted him at Mount Olive Junior College which set him on the road to his chosen and successful profession as a teacher.”