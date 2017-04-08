UMO student art show coming April 13

Staff report

MOUNT OLIVE — On Thursday, April 13, the University of Mount Olive Department of Visual Arts will host the Spring 2017 Visual Arts Show reception from 4-6 p.m. in the Teresa Pelt Grubbs Fine Arts Gallery and Laughinghouse Hall Student Gallery.

There will be a variety of work on display representing the three major concentrations within the Department of Visual Arts: bachelor of arts in art, bachelor of arts in photography, and bachelor of science in graphic design.

Four seniors will display their work: Ja’Quan Blount, Tabatha Byrd, Quintin Davis, and Samantha Winfield.

With his work, fine art major Ja’Quan Blout addresses issues kids face in society. He lives in Farmville and is the son of Tracy and James Newton.

Tabatha Byrd is a fine arts major from Dunn. Her work focuses on substance abuse and how those choices affect family and friends. Byrd is the daughter of Granville C. Byrd III. Her plans after graduation include searching for a job that helps children, teens, and young adults through art therapy.

Graphic design major Quintin Montel Davis is the son of Quintin G. and Sylvia Davis. He is from Warrenton. His work incorporates graphic design with traditional media, including paintings and photography. Davis plans to further his education by attending graduate school.

Samantha Winfield will earn her bachelor’s degree in graphic design. Her work focuses on vector art and photography. Winfield’s plans after graduation include working for Disney World. She is the daughter of John and Debra Winfield of Virginia Beach, Va.

For more information, please contact Bob Murray at [email protected]