N.C. Pickle Festival needs volunteers

MOUNT OLIVE — The 2017 North Carolina Pickle Festival is seeking a few good volunteers. Well, it actually needs more than a few.

Festival organizers need volunteers to help with the festival’s set up on Friday, April 28, with Friday night events, and with the festival’s operation throughout the day on Saturday, April 29.

“We need a mix of high school and college students, as well as adults,” said Martha Walker, the festival’s volunteer chairman. “It takes many hands to pull off a successful festival.”

All volunteers receive a free festival volunteer t-shirt to wear the day of the event, as well as a festival string bag. Volunteer sponsors are Piggly Wiggly of Mount Olive and Pizza Village. The festival also provides certificates to document community service hours for students who need it.

Volunteers are needed for everything from hanging banners, signs and student art, to running the Pickle Packing Production Challenge, assisting with handicapped parking, and much more.

Volunteers choose their preferred shifts to work when they register, and they will be assigned tasks when they check in for their shift.

For complete details and to sign up, go to the festival’s website at www.ncpicklefest.org/volunteers/.

The award-winning North Carolina Pickle Festival, presented by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, draws tens of thousands to downtown Mount Olive on the last full weekend in April each year. The festival main day is Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For complete details and latest news, visit the website at www.ncpicklefest.org or visit on Facebook.