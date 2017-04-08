UMO to present musical theatre showcase

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Department of Music will present a myriad of musical selections of various genres, from Classic to Jazz to Broadway, on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. Many vocalists will be featured, accompanied by Alice Campbell, as well as the UMO Jazz Band and music faculty. Drama instructor John Clifton will provide a special presentation you will surely not want to miss! The event will be held at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, 207 Wooten St. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, please contact Franklin Gross at [email protected]