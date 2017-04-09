Join me on road to thinner

I love food, plain and simple. And therein lies my challenge.

What do you do when you love food but need to lose weight? It’s a question I’ve pondered most of my adult life. Having long since lost the 115-pound frame of the college girl I once was, my goal now is to exercise as often as I can, drink water even when I long for another Diet Pepsi and maintain a weight that allows me to be as healthy as an over 50 woman can possibly be.

Do you recognize the challenge or live with it yourself?

I want to lose the weight and I am motivated to do so, but food always seems to get in the way, forcing a waning of my willpower.

How do you resist potatoes cooked just about any way, or all those fancy breads servers sit in front of you before most any restaurant meal? Difficult doesn’t even begin to describe it. And, even if you are able to turn your head away from those scrumptious temptations, then there are the desserts that seductively whisper your name from the selection tray being passed in front of your nose.

Who can turn down cheesecake or banana pudding or just about anything chocolate? Not me. Yet I know there’s no magic wand that’s going to wave the pounds off while I enjoy every single morsel I love.

So what’s a girl to do?

I’ve been on just about every fad diet one can imagine, and I’ve even lost weight on many of them. But it doesn’t come off fast enough. Nor does it stay off, because the first time I waiver from the prescriptive format, I pack the pounds back on, and then some. Ughhh.

And without the desired results, and fast, it’s easy for me to return to my old habits.

I’m results driven, and I’m impatient to boot. Combine the two and a diet better work, and work fast, for me to stay interested. I have to see the pounds fading away pretty quickly to give me the self-confidence I need to keep moving forward.

If it doesn’t, I’m through and that means either back to the drawing board or to The Cheesecake Factory.

So I’m on the hunt for a better way to lose pounds and inches, stay motivated and eat healthy while still being able to enjoy some of the foods that beckon.

I’ve looked at a plethora of new diets, including eating boiled eggs or drinking some strange concoction for days on end, but none have appealed to the common sense approach I’m trying to take.

Dr. Tim Kosterman, who has made such a difference in the knee pain I have been experiencing, is offering a new program that I’ve decided to investigate further. It’s called Ultra Slim and it’s being marketed as an FDA approved way of losing inches and, with the appropriate eating habits, weight too.

On first glance, it seems results driven. But there is no free pass to eat everything in sight. It just provides a path to faster results that become permanent if I follow a healthier lifestyle. And that’s enough to pique my interest and send me on an investigative journey.

Want to join me? If so, keep reading my column each week and let’s see what happens. Who knows, I may have found the combination of results and motivation I need to put me on the road to thinner.

Reach publisher and editor Sherry Matthews at 910-249-4612. Follow her on Twitter @sieditor1960; follow the paper @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

By Sherry Matthews [email protected]

