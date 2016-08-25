Identities of ATM robbers sought

NEWTON GROVE — Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities have released surveillance images of a suspect who robbed a Newton Grove woman at gunpoint as she was sitting at the BB&T automatic teller machine Friday night.

On Aug. 19, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the BB&T ATM located at 307 Main St., Newton Grove. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 20-year-old female victim who reported that two unknown black males approached her at the ATM brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

The suspects robbed the victim of $20 cash and her wallet which contained personal information. Only one of the suspects is pictured in the photos released Thursday. He is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over a red hat, track pants with stripes down the side and sneakers.

The time-stamp on the images read 8:39 p.m.

The victim told sheriff’s authorities that the suspects left the area in a green passenger car last seen traveling on U.S. 701 toward Johnson County. No one was injured in the incident. Initial reports from the robbery stated that the female was robbed of her iPhone 5 and wallet at gunpoint. The phone was valued at $400 and there was a small amount of cash, $20, in addition to her wallet.

Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects responsible and are urging anyone with information on the suspects’ identities to please contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

A suspect who robbed a woman at the BB&T in Newton Grove on Friday is pictured holding a gun in one hand and reaching for a woman’s cash with the other. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_robbery-1.jpg A suspect who robbed a woman at the BB&T in Newton Grove on Friday is pictured holding a gun in one hand and reaching for a woman’s cash with the other. One of two robbery suspects makes his getaway, reportedly in a green vehicle on U.S. 701, traveling toward Johnston County. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_robbery-2.jpg One of two robbery suspects makes his getaway, reportedly in a green vehicle on U.S. 701, traveling toward Johnston County.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

