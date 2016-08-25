Rehearsals begin for next production

Dan Holland, the director of “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat,” had a good number of folks to show up for auditions this past Saturday and ended the day with a majority of the roles taken.

Two of our popular actors were assigned roles in this popular musical — Lucas Jackson as Joseph and Sarah Day as the narrator. Still needed are some of Joseph’s brothers and additional auditions will be this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Rehearsals will begin productively this weekend.

Last week a paragraph was given to Sarah Day’s experience at Governor’s School East which she attended in July in Raleigh at Meredith University. One of the things she mentioned was they had to tell a story using no words. Try it yourself, it’s harder than you think. Sarah’s closing thoughts about her experiences follows:

“We questioned, ‘How do we define who we are in spite of how others define us?’ by explaining how the privileged, white, American, male, Clark Kent (superman’s secret identity) is no longer our America and we need to break through stereotypes to find our own true identity. Area II was our philosophy course, but instead of learning the typical elements of philosophy, we were the philosophers. We questioned the meaning of life by defining, in our own words, what is good, bad, true, and false. In Area III, we opened our minds to the different perspectives of different people throughout our very intense conversations. We came out learning about ourselves both internally and externally. Each of us dug deep and it became very emotional at times, but could also be a lot of fun. After classes, there would be electives which weren’t required, but very fun. They included documentaries, political conversations, crafts, salsa and swing dancing classes, open mic nights, poetry readings, and my favorite, improv comedy. The students could also go to the indoor pool or play sports such as tennis and basketball. There were required films we all had to watch, to later discuss in class, and amazing speakers each week. On Saturdays, the dining hall held dances which always had an amazing DJ and we could all let loose to celebrate another great week. On Sundays, we were free to do whatever we wanted, like sleep in or go across the road to grab Ben and Jerry’s with friends. There wasn’t ever a moment when you didn’t have anything to do and the people you did it with were absolutely amazing. The best and brightest of North Carolina are just that. I will treasure the many friendships I have made and miss each and every one of them terribly. Even the teachers constantly asked how you were doing and were extremely friendly. Just last week, I visited my friend Jacob at the beach in, Wilmington, NC and I visited some friends in Elkin, NC, and we have already planned on catching up very soon. I found myself at Governor School and learned so much, which will help me for my future career and life in general.”

Upcoming events

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat — Directed by Dan Holland. Extra Auditions Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Performances first two weekends of October.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Performances Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11.

Thoughts until next week:

Art is how we decorate space; Music is how we decorate time.

I bet attractive people think the world is a lot more polite than it really is.

I wonder what my dog named me.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dr.-Bruce-Caldwell-6.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theater.