Democratic Women hosting picnic at Royal Lane

Politics and voting is serious business for many, but a group of local women would like to add a little fun in the mix for one day.

The Democratic Women of Sampson County is hosting a picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Royal Lane Park, 303 Royal Lane, Clinton. President Sonya Powell and other members are looking forward to the event.

“We’re hoping that people come out and hear about the upcoming election and have some fun,” Powell said.

It’s free for the public and includes food, games and other activities.

“We’re asking and encouraging people to come out and have a good time that day,” Powell said. “Registration is not required and all of our members are encouraging people to come, so we’re hoping that we’ll have a large turnout.”

It’s a mission upheld by the organization for numerous years. Powell became involved a couple of years before she became president in June. The position was previously filled by Barbara Faison. More than 100 people are involved in the organization.

“The overall purpose of the Democratic Women of Sampson County is to help people get registered to vote, get out and vote and to help the call of democracy in Sampson County,” Powell said.

It’s associated with the Democratic Women of North Carolina (DWNC). Some of the objectives of the DWNC are to promote the party and to encourage women to seek public office and join activities related to Democrats. Another goal is to work with the states’ Democratic Party Executive Committee and to maintain DWNC organizations at state, district and county levels.

After the picnic in September, the Sampson County organization will travel to the DWNC’s 56th annual convention in Charlotte. According to a message from President Concetta Caliendo, member are delighted about Hillary Clinton, the first woman presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. She’s running against the Republican selection Donald Trump.

“I think the upcoming election will be a history maker,” Powell said. “Regardless of who’s elected, it will be history. I fell that the election depends on how many people actually comes out and vote and how adamant those voters are about what they want to see for the United States over the next four years.”

During the early voting period, the organization will continue one of its goals by passing out information about voting. They plan to do the same during election day, by helping people get to the poles.

The group gathers on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Pizza Inn, 1103 Sunset Ave., Clinton or Salem Pizza, 1245 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, where the Monday, Sept. 12, meeting will take place.

“All they have to do is come to one of our meetings and we’ll welcome this with open arms,” Powell said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan

