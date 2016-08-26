Sampson County Schools budget includes $75M for 2016-17

Sampson County School’s Board of Education approved a $75.16 million budget for the 2016-17 school year.

The budget resolution was approved during a recent meeting. School leaders applauded state legislators’ $8.73 billion plan for education, which includes salary increases for teachers. North Carolina is currently 41st in teacher pay and ninth among 12 Southern states.

State funding, $51.92 million, makes up the majority of the budget for school operations in Sampson County. More than $23.25 million will be used to pay teachers. Other funds will be used for administrative and other educational roles such as principals and instructional support.

The local pot is providing $10.5 million to the school budget. From that amount $4.5 million is going towards operation and maintenance and $2.7 million to non-instructional support. The county appropriation is $8.18 million and $2.15 million is coming from other revenue sources. Fines and forfeiture is $260,497.

Revenue from federal ($5.99 million), capitol outlay ($870,411) and child nutrition ($5.77 million) make up the remainder of the budget.

Board OKs therapy

Board members recently approved contracts for therapy services for the district’s Exceptional Children’s Department.

For a few months, district officials and school leaders debated proposal requests, costs and having the right provider to satisfy the needs of students.

Under the recommendation of school officials, the board approved the following to provide services during the school year: Speech & Language Rehabilitation Services; Loretta Baggett, Health Nursing Services; Kate Aycock, psychologist; Barbra Gibson, psychologist; John E. Sexton & Associates, Inc., audiologist; and School Rehabilitation Services for physical therapy and an assistant.

Sampson County Board of Education members Dewain Sinclair and Patrick Usher review board documents during a recent meeting. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Sampson-Board-of-Ed.jpg Sampson County Board of Education members Dewain Sinclair and Patrick Usher review board documents during a recent meeting.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.