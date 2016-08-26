Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 25 — Robbie Clifton Owens, 53, of 101 South St., Roseboro, was charged with harassing phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 24.

• Aug. 25 — Suetta Ann Naylor, 59, of 120 Sandy Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 22.

• Aug. 25 — Kevin Ray Hall, 41, of 603 Vineyard Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 25 — Danielle Marie Hornby, 29, of 169 Milton King Lane, Rose Hill, was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Aug. 29.

• Aug. 25 — Lathan Darnell Smith, 43, of 2819 Bombay Drive, Durham, was charged on out-of-county warrants with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 25 — Isaiah Terrell Sellers, 21, of 1128 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg, was charged on out-of-county warrants with fraud- obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 1.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 25 — Antonio Reza of Faison reported the theft of several items from his home, including two TVs, PlayStation, DVD player, laptop, cash and jewelry. Total value was $3,050.

• Aug. 25 — Allen Gilbert Jr. of Dunn reported eight of his vehicle tires slashed, an estimated $1,000 in damage.

• Aug. 25 — Chris Jones of Newton Grove reported the larceny of an Appaloosa horse, valued at $2,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.