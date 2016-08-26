Sampson man charged with incest, statutory rape

A Sampson County man has received felony charges in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual offenses against an underage girl, Sampson Sheriff’s authorities said Friday.

Stanley Lee Spencer, 40, of 4348 Baptist Chapel Road, Godwin, has been charged with statutory rape of a child, incest with a child and indecent liberties, all felony offenses. He was served the charges late Thursday. While limited information was disclosed due to the nature of the case, the charges against Spencer stemmed from a complaint made to the Department of Social Services.

DSS received a complaint on May 31, 2016, alleging sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old female, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said. “A joint investigation with DSS and law enforcement was launched into the incident. Through the investigation enough probable cause was established to charge the suspect,” Smith stated.

Spencer turned himself into sheriff’s authorities Thursday at the magistrate’s office and was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $250,000 secured bond.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

