‘Colors’ ride to benefit patients

Southeastern Medical Oncology Center is doing its part in helping local residents take on and defeat what can often be a deadly disease — cancer.

Southeastern Cancer Care “Cures for the Colors” will be hosting the second annual motorcycle ride, Kickstands Up, Oct. 1. This is one of the many fundraisings the non-profit organization holds to help raise money to donate to cancer patients being served by one of SMOC’s four offices in eastern North Carolina, including here in Clinton.

Southeastern Cancer Care is a non-profit organization founded in 2011 to assist those struggling with cancer and their families with financial assistance for basic living expenses including food, utilities, required transportation and prescriptions.

“Along with year’s motorcycle ride, we will be offering additional family-fun activities and entertainment,” Dr. James Atkins, president of Southeastern Cancer Care, said. “This event will give our clients, community members and partners a fun-filled day of music and family friendly activities while rallying around a great cause.”

Last year, according to Atkins, Cures for the Colors fundraisers raised over $168,000 to provide assistance to 350 cancer patients in eastern North Carolina.

“All the money raised stays right here in eastern North Carolina to help those who are currently undergoing cancer treatments or who are within one year of completing chemo, radiation or surgery,” SMOC’s business manger stated.

SMOC has offices in Goldsboro, Wilson, Jacksonville and Clinton and the Clinton office currently provides treatment services to around 75 patients. This is the second fundraising event for the Clinton location, but the other offices have been holding events since 2011.

Physicians of Southeastern Medical Oncology Center founded the organization in 2011 as a way to assist patients with their many needs. According to staff at the Clinton office, the employees of the Clinton location felt helping raise funds would be a good way to give back to the community and show the support of all the SMOC patients.

The funds that are raised through the motorcycle ride and other events sponsored through “Cures for the Colors” are for patients who live east of Interstate 95 or the counties that have I-95 within their boundaries.

However, the funds are not just for patients of SMOC. If someone isn’t a patient with SMOC, they must simply bring in verification of treatment and diagnosis from their physician’s office, and Phillips said they would qualify for the assistance.

The non-profit organization, Southeastern Cancer Care, holds several fundraising events throughout the year. The biggest, a Walk/Run consisting of a 5K and a one-mile race, was held in April. Other fundraising-events include a BBQ dinner, trail ride, golf tournament and fashion show.

In addition to the Oct. 1 motorcycle ride, additional family-fun activities and entertainment will give clients a day of fun, all while helping benefit a great cause. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department. Lunch plates will be sold from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Rain date for the ride is Oct. 15.

For anyone interested in registering for the ride, call 910-592-5727. Pre-registration begins at 9 a.m.

