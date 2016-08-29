Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 26 — Erik Manuel Nieves, 22, of 5 Cooper Road, Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 9.

• Aug. 26 — Melissa Ann Rich, 35, of 931 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with secreting lien property. Bond set at $250; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 27 — Martin Sanchez, 38, of 525 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and simple physical assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 27 — Ira Anthony Moore, 24, of 235 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 27 — Antonio McCloud, 27, of 1882 Beaman Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 27 — Ray Williams Elmer, 45, of 606 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 27 — Daniella T. Washington, 30, of 606 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 27 — Michael Jerome Smith, 35, of 204 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with failing to return rental property. Written promise; court date is Sept. 9.

• Aug. 27 — Preston Lloyd Pittman II, 18, of 2048 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 28 — John Wesley Rich, 24, of 279 Effie Peterson Lane, Roseboro, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 27.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 26 — Virginia Williams of Clinton reported the theft of a 2004 Chevy Impala, valued at $3,000.

• Aug. 26 — Bobby Daughtry of Faison reported a break-in to a building in Newton Grove,m with $2,000 in hand tools stolen, along with a weed eater and a toolbox, valued at $200 apiece.

• Aug. 26 — Gwendolyn King of Roseboro reported the break-in to a storage building and the theft of an ATV, valued at $5,000 and a bag containing various hand tools, valued at $500. Damage to the storage building door and door frame was estimated at $800.

• Aug. 28 — Mary Surcy of Garland reported the larceny of a propane tank from her yard. The 4-foot tall cylinder was valued at $500.

