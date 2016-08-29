Green honored

Pat Green received the sapphire Paul Harris Fellow +1 pin during last week’s Rotary meeting, recognizing her contributions to the Rotary Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotary members and friends of the Foundation who share its vision of a better world. Green was president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club 2003-2004, 2004-2005 and 2008-2009.

Pat Green received the sapphire Paul Harris Fellow +1 pin during last week’s Rotary meeting, recognizing her contributions to the Rotary Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotary members and friends of the Foundation who share its vision of a better world. Green was president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club 2003-2004, 2004-2005 and 2008-2009. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_PatGreen-1.jpg Pat Green received the sapphire Paul Harris Fellow +1 pin during last week’s Rotary meeting, recognizing her contributions to the Rotary Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotary members and friends of the Foundation who share its vision of a better world. Green was president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club 2003-2004, 2004-2005 and 2008-2009.