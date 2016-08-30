Sampson High School Alumni award scholarships

The Sampson High School Alumni Association, Inc. continued one its missions to help students earn a college degree.

During its recent reunion, the organization awarded $16,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, who attended the event with family and friends. The recipients are Tina Felecia Moore, K’la Imani Brannon, Jamiroquia Da’Shawn Faison and Randolph Germaine Barnes II. Mary Sutton, scholarship chair, described the individuals as talented and deserving because of their numerous accolades.

“We’re trying to help young people to realize their careers and dreams when they may not have had the opportunity,” Sutton said about the students who attend a variety of colleges and universities.

The scholarship came about by Leslie Williams, a 1960 graduate of the school. In 1974, the first $500 award was given to Larry Peterson. Since its inception, the alumni association granted $423,000 to 200 students.

“That’s our major goal,” she said about the scholarships. “We’re trying to give back (through the school) that prepared most of us into our profession.”

Faison earned a $2,000 academic scholarship. The 2016 graduate of Hobbton High School (HHS) plans to attend Mount Olive College for two years before pursuing a degree in sports management. At Hobbton, Faison played football, basketball and participated with the track team.

Barnes, a 2016 Clinton High School (CHS) graduate, is attending North Carolina Central University to major in musical theatre and business administration. He was involved in the International Thespian Society and the National Society of High School Students. At CHS, he was also a member of the Key Club, Ebony Club and Native American Student Organization.

“With all of these benefits and others not mentioned, I promised myself that whether I received a scholarship or not, I would not miss my opportunity of going to college,” Barnes said. “It is indeed worth every cent.”

Moore earned a $6,000 need-based scholarship and graduated from Clinton High School in 2016. She plans to attend Neumont University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She plans to major in computer science. At CHS, she was a member of many organizations. She was involved in the Spanish Honor Society, Technology Student Association, Swim Team, Science Olympiad Team and Technical Education Honor Society.

Moore said she wanted to attend college to be successful in life.

“Unless you are lucky and you become famous for a certain talent, or you are a genius and create an amazing invention at a young age, it’s the only way you can increase your odds at getting a well-paying job,” Moore said.

Brannon, a 2016 graduate of Kestrel Heights High School in Durham, received a $6,000 at-large, needs-based scholarship. She plans to attend Bennett College and major in biology. During her high school years, she was involved in several activities. Some of them include the yearbook club, student council and the drama club.

