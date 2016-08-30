Arson arrest made

ROSEBORO — A Roseboro man has been charged with setting a fire Monday that destroyed his ex-wife’s home, authorities said.

Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies took the man into custody shortly after numerous fire units responded Monday afternoon to 309 Oak St., Roseboro, including Roseboro Fire Department and units with Autryville, Salemburg, Garland, Clinton and Beaverdam. The blaze was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday.

Nicolas Turrubiartez, 57, whose address is listed in sheriff’s records as 309 Oak St., Roseboro, but was no longer supposed to be at that residence, was charged with second degree arson and violation of a domestic violence protective order (DVPO). He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $15,000 secured bond.

“(The) suspect had a domestic violence protective order against him and was not supposed to be at the residence of 309 Oak St.,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith noted. “Witnesses saw the suspect at the residence shortly before a fire was discovered at the home.”

According to reports, the victim in the incident was Teodora Turrubiartez, 45, the ex-wife of the suspect. She was not reportedly home at the time.

Roseboro Fire chief Lee Coleman, who lives near the Oak Street residence, saw the smoke billowing above the residential area and responded to the area. Roseboro and Autryville units were the first on the scene of the blaze, which Coleman described as involving “heavy fire and heavy smoke.”

“There were no cars in the driveway and the back doors were open,” said Coleman, who pointed to that as a suspicious sign. “We didn’t find anybody and reports from the neighbors were that they saw the suspect.”

Coleman called Emergency Management and sheriff’s authorities responded. Smith said deputies and investigators responded to the fire scene and worked with firefighters to locate the suspect.

“A short time later the suspect was located behind Hardee’s in Roseboro and taken into custody,” said Smith. “Enough probable cause was established to charge the suspect with arson and violating the DVPO. The fire destroyed the home and was estimated at $40,000 in damages.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, this is not the first time Nicolas Turrubiartez has been charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order, a felony. He was convicted of the same offense in Sampson in August 2014, stemming from an incident two months earlier. He received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation.

In May 2015, he was convicted of driving while impaired in Sampson, stemming from an offense in April 2014, two months before the domestic incident. He received a suspended sentence for the DWI charge as well, court records show. The state agency lists his probationary status as “inactive.”

Turrubiartez http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_turrubiartez.jpg Turrubiartez The scene of a house fire on Oak Street, Roseboro, which destroyed the inside of the home and resulted in charges against a Roseboro man. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_arson.jpg The scene of a house fire on Oak Street, Roseboro, which destroyed the inside of the home and resulted in charges against a Roseboro man.

Man charged with torching ex-wife’s home

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.