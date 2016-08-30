Rotary earns grant

Rotary District 7730 awarded the Clinton-Sampson County Rotary Club a $1,000 grant to assist the club in its literacy project, Andy and Elmer’s Apple Dumpling Adventure, benefiting the second graders of Sampson County. The club was awarded an additional $1,000 grant that they will use to purchase seeds and mulch for the Kerr School Garden Project. The funds will also help start a butterfly garden at the school.

