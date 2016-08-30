Celebration services to be held locally

On Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m., arophetic service will be held at the New Church of Christ, Faison. The guest will be Prophetess Gwendolyn Gibbs, choir and congregation of Love Ministry, New Bern.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, at noon, we would like for all members of St. Stephens Holiness Church, Turkey, to attend this very important meeting.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., Regular morning service will be held at Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Terry J. Bethea, and the adult choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m., Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, will celebrate their pastor Elder Calvin Dean 12th anniversary. The guest messenger will be Elder James Newsome, choir and congregation of Saint Paul Church of Christ, Zebulon. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m., Garland First Baptist Church, will celebrate their Homecoming. Dinner will be served after morning service. At 3 p.m.the guest messenger will be Dr. Zebedee Herring, choir and congregation of Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m., Regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St.Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Marques Lewis of Union Chapel Church, Burgaw, and the combine choir will render the music.

On Sept. 4, at 3 p.m., An Annual Appreciation Service will be held for Deacon Jessie Oliver at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Ray Bolton, choir and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m., a special service will be held at The New Church of Christ, Faison. There will be a special guest, Apostle Leina’ala MarsOpoku of New Creation Global Alliance Churches, Accraghana, Africa. Refreshments will be served.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Fall Revival will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Gliston Morrisey, choir and congregation. Different choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m., Fall Revival will be held at Garland First Baptist Church, Garland. Different revivalist each night.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, will celebrate their male chorus anniversary. Several male chorus will attend on the program. Refreshments will be served.

The Kingdom Builders’ Gospel Music Explosion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 at Moses Chapel Church, Faison, NC. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the program will start at 5 p.m. Several groups on the program.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plain View

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday at 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday,7 p.m and./2nd and 4th Friday/ 7 p.m. (Spanish Ministry)

Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd.Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mid-week Church Service/The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plain View, Dunn.

Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth

Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ Roseboro United Methodist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev.Everlena Oliver

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible

Study/5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m.and Joy night every 4th Friday night at 7 p.m.

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery B. White/senior choir

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The pastor. the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

The pastor,Bishop Garland Mayes/male chorus

Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr.S.E. Bryant/senior choir

Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The pastor. Bishop Varnie N.Fullwood/gospel choir

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Willie Bowden/mass choir

New Life Outreach Ministries/Clinton/10:30 a.m.

The pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/New Life Out Reach Ministries choir

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/8 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Terrell Powell/mass choir

Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey/praise team

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Ray Bolton/adult choir

Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton-Odom Rd./11 a.m.

The pastor, the Re. Jeremy Jones/mass choir

St. Peter United Holiness Church/Keener/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Bryan Farland/senior choir

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney/mass choir

Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/gospel choir

First Baptist Church/Deep Bottom/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Acie Robinson/senior choir

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/men choir

Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Thelma F. Waters/adult choir

Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Jeffery Carr Sr./fellowship choir

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, Ann Mosson/combine choir

Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/young-adult choir

Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Freddie Herring/senior choir

Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The guest messenger/fellowship choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/8:45 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. John T. Oliver/mass choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Bob Rogers/male chorus

Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/11 a.m.

The assistant pastor, the Rev. Alice Jean Boykin/youth choir

First Baptist M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev.Thomas R. Farrow Jr./adult choir

Roseboro United Methodist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Bobby Herring/combine choir

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11:15 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Wendell Newton/young-adult choir

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30 p.m.

A guest messenger for the evening/combine choir

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor,Dr.Ronald Highsmith/praise & worship team

Piney Green Disciples Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Fernonda Geddie/youth choir

Garland First Baptist/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr.Louis Hackett/mass choir

Everyone is cordially invited to attend these services..

Thought for the Day:

Don’t ruin a good today,by thinking about a bad yesterday. Let It Go! Our love and deepest sympathy goes out to the families, who lost a loved one recently. We solicit your prayers for the sick and shut-ins everywhere. Go to a church of your choice this Sunday, and May God Richly Bless Each Of You.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report your church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 551-8624. You can email news to [email protected]

