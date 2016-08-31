Newton Grove Fire Department hosting fundraiser

NEWTON GROVE — The Newton Grove Fire Department is looking forward to community members having a good time while raising money in the process.

The department’s annual sportsman style fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Clinton-Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Fire Chief Lee Wilson said the purpose is to help offset costs for equipment and gear for the group of volunteers.

“It’s something that we’ve always done,” Wilson said. “We do get the tax money from our district, but we don’t have a really big tax base. So, the fundraiser money go towards purchasing things that we need.”

The fundraiser includes chances to win a grand prize of $5,000 and sportsman’s items such as rifles, pistols, shotguns and other prizes. Half and half drawing raffles will also be added. Participants do not have to be present to win.

Entertainment will be provided by Jim Quick & Coastline, a band that blends soul, blues and rock during their performances. For food, heavy hors d’oeuvres will provided. Meadow Restaurant is catering the meal.

Wilson said the fundraisers have changed overtime, but it always existed through efforts such as barbecue and chicken meals. For the past five years, the department has held the sportsman giveaway, which includes drawings and live music.

Tickets are $20.

“For a $20 ticket folks can eat some food, listen to the band and have a chance to win one of the prizes,” Wilson said. “We set the tickets at a reasonable rate so they can come out, have something to do and enjoy the night.”

When people have fun on Sept. 10, the event will help about 40 people who volunteer for Newton Grove’s fire station. Wilson said it has become harder over the years trying to keep volunteers because of conflicts with schedules.

“There’s so many things going on now with kids and sports,” Wilson said while mentioning church and school too.”Back in the history of the fire department, we had a lot of volunteers who were farmers. Now, a lot of them have gone out of town, got jobs or not farming anymore or either retired.”

As a whole, Wilson said volunteers make up about 70 percent of firefighters nationally. Those individuals have to get training and meet requirements to be a volunteer member.

For more information about the event or ticket purchases, contact the department at 910-594-0211 or visit the Facebook page by typing ‘Newton Grove Fire & Rescue’ in the search bar. Tickets may also be purchased by individual members of the department.

“It’s a good event for everybody to come together and fellowship,” Wilson said.

