Clinton shooting injures four; investigation launched

At least four people sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation on Byrd Street late Tuesday night, Clinton police officials have confirmed. The shooting, which sent three of those victims to Raleigh and Chapel Hill for further treatment, is under investigation.

Officers responded to the shooting at 410 Byrd St. around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once there, officers found two gunshot victims, identified as Mario Oates, 27, whose listed address is 422 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, and Lodell Maurice Bolton, 26, whose listed address is 203 Shamrock Drive, Clinton.

Oates was reportedly transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh and Bolton was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center.

According to police, two additional gunshot victims were taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center by privately-owned vehicles prior to officers arriving at the scene. They were identified as Michael Jamal Oates, 24, also of 422 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, and Tyreek Da’Sha Melvin, 21, of 300 Shield St., Clinton.

Michael Oates was also airlifted to Wake Medical and Melvin was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Conditions of the four victims were not immediately known Wednesday morning. The Clinton Police Neighborhood Improvement Team is now conducting its investigation into the shooting, with preliminary information indicating that the shooting occurred during an altercation between the victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also provide information using the anonymous texting service, CPD TIP411 by texting “tipcpd” and the tip to 847411.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_emergency-graphic-1-1-1.jpg

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616 or via email at [email protected]