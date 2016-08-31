Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 30 — Terry Walton Green, 46, of 1144 Lina Drive, Stedman, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 30 — Juan Torres, 29, of 20 Sharon St., Roseboro, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 9.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 30 — Cindy Munoz of Clinton reported the theft of a 55-inch Samsung TV, valued at $980.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

