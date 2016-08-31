Head Start begins soon, enrollment underway

Officials from the Head Start program in Sampson County are looking forward to another year of preparing young children for the future.

Enrollment is underway for eligible children, ages 0 to 5. Classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 at various locations.

The purpose of the program is to prepare children for their next step towards school. It assists families with resources in the community. Some of the examples included housing assistance, food stamps, medical services or anything else families need to become more self-sufficient. A home-based option is available for parent not working who can meet with a home visitor. Head Start also offers a center-based option for parents working or attending school.

Program Monitoring Specialist Byron McIntyre was one of many who benefited from the program as a youth.

“I was a former Head Start student and it has helped me out tremendously,” McIntyre said. “I had a speech problem before I went to Head Start. I was able to get some services and help through that program.”

Years later, he returned back to help operate the program.

“Overall, the program is really beneficial and our main goal is to give each child and family a head start in life and with their education.”

Head Start is operated by the Telamon Corporation, a nonprofit agency. It provides human services through the nonprofit agency and operates three type of programs for disadvantaged families: Head Start (preschool for children ages 3 to 5 years old), Early Head Start (childcare for children 0 to 3 years old and pregnant women) and Migrant and Seasonal Head Start (childcare and preschool for children of eligible farmworkers ages 0 to 5 years old).

To be eligible, children must be between 6 weeks and 5 years old and the child’s family must be considered low income, based on federal income guidelines. Some of the services available include nutritional meals and snacks; medical, dental, developmental and mental health screening and transportation when available.

Parents and guardians are required to provide proof of age documents such as birth certificates, Medicaid card or immunization records. Proof of income for the last 12 months or prior calendar year is also required. Some of the examples include a 2015 W-2, paycheck stubs and 2015 1040 tax forms.

Enrollment opportunities are available at the following locations:

• Telamon Charles E. Perry Head Start – 705 Boone St., Roseboro

• Telamon Harrells Head Start, 45 Park Road, Harrells

• Telamon Union Head Start, 10400 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton

• Telamon Clinton Head Start, 606 College St., Clinton

• Telamon Midway Head Start, 1428 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn

• Telamon Hargrove Head Start, 7725 Faison Hwy., Faison

• Telamon Hobbton Head Start, 12361 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove

• Telamon Dogwood Head Start, 201 Dogwood Circle, Clinton

For more information about enrollment opportunities or to set up appointments, contact Head Start at 910-590-1027 (Clinton Head Start/Early Head Start) or 910-525-4000 (Head Start at The Learning Center at C.E. Perry). McIntyre may be reached at 910-620-8810 or 919-747-7855.

