New speaking opportunities

Clinton now has its own chartered community Toastmasters Club, a place were interested persons can join to improve their speaking and listening skills. Members will be provided with a variety of best practice strategies and be given countless opportunities to apply those skills. In addition to learning new skills and putting then into action, members will also be given invaluable feedback on their performance. The Soaring Eagles Officers for the 2016-2017 year were inducted during a ceremony conducted by David Lindquist, Area 74 Division Director. The celebration was held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Mount Pleasant Missionary Church pastored by Bishop Varnie Fullwood. The club meets each second and fourth Saturday in the church fellowship hall at 11 a.m.

