Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 31 — Best of Clinton Auto Sales reported theft and damage to property related to several vehicles. Five automobiles were reportedly stolen, a $20,500 loss. Five other vehicles were reportedly damaged, sustained $500 estimated damage apiece or $2,500 total.

• Aug. 31 — Ruby Austin of Clinton reported the theft of items from her home, including a 50-inch TV, circular saw and power drill, valued at a total of $600.

• Aug. 31 — Patricia Edwards of Clinton reported that someone entered a Clinton-area residence she owns and damaged it, inflicting $10,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

