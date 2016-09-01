Meth trafficking thwarted

Nearly three pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized and two people arrested as part of a multi-county joint investigation into drug activity that led authorities to a Clinton home, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 499 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton. The search warrant was the culmination of a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department.

During the search, approximately 2.8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was discovered in what sheriff’s officials deemed an “electronic device on the property,” however further details were not able to be provided. The street value of the meth was said to be approximately $40,000.

The occupants of the Sampson Acres Drive residence, Claudia Astudillo Rendon, 28, and Fransisco Lopez, 56, were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Lopez received two counts of the conspiracy to traffic charge.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope declined to disclose the nature of the investigation or why the Fayetteville Police Department was involved, but said it was a probe that extended over the course of the last “several days.”

“No additional arrests are expected,” Pope stated.

Lopez was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $400,000 secured bond for the two felony offenses. Rendon received $300,000 secured bond for the charge against her. Both have court dates set for Sept. 9.

Two arrested, pounds of drug seized in joint op

By Chris Berendt

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

